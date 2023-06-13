(WANE) — Crews with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) are taking to the skies over the next month to improve service reliability and minimize power outages.

I&M is performing aerial inspections and tree trimming across northeast Indiana that is expected to continue for the next four weeks.

Work is being done in DeKalb, Huntington, Miami, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties.

Crews will remove overhanging or encroaching tree branches that may disrupt the safe and reliable delivery or power to customers, according to I&M.

In order to do so, I&M is contracting with Rotor Blade to use a helicopter-based saw that is suspended beneath the helicopter by a vertical boom lift with multiple blades attached.

According to I&M, aerial trimming is faster and allows easier access to more areas.

The helicopter will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.