FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With colder temperatures quickly approaching, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) offered some tips customers can use to save money on energy bills during the winter months.

Katie Davis, vice president of External Affairs and Customer Experience at I&M, says while customers will always have to run the heat more during winter, the season can lead to more use of other appliances that can significantly increase energy use.

Here are 10 tips from I&M on how to save money on energy bills this winter:

Install a “smart” thermostat

Keep curtains and blinds closed at night and open during the day

Keep furniture and draperies away from heaters for safety and efficient heating

Lower the thermostat to 55 degrees when leaving for vacations

Set the thermostat to “automatic” to prevent the blower fan from needlessly operating

Have the home’s heating system inspected regularly

Change or clean furnace filters monthly

Install more attic insulation

Install storm windows

Avoid using space heaters

I&M says these tips will increase energy efficiency in a household, which will lead to lower energy costs.