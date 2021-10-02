Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

This image provided by the Illinois State Police, shows ISP District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, who died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city. (Illinois State Police via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that an autopsy found 35-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason died of a gunshot wound to the head a day earlier. The 11-year state police veteran died shortly after the Friday 2 p.m. shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side.

The trooper’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had always wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.