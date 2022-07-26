FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes, her eyelids will flicker.

There are other times when Delores Mosley speaks to her daughter and she’ll catch a glimpse of the girl’s nostrils flaring.

Alone in the hospital room, amidst the noise of the machines hooked up to the girl is Mosley’s voice. She tells the girl to take her time. She tells her not to worry. She tells her to to hold onto anything she feels she needs to say, because there will be time enough to talk again.

“I tell her, ‘Tell me when you wake up,'” Mosley says. “‘I’ll be right here, waiting for you.'”

Sometimes, the girl will move her legs.

This has been Delores Mosley’s upturned life since July 6, when she awoke one morning and found her daughter lying in the family’s back yard suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Nobody knows for sure how long 16-year-old Labrishia Hobbs had been on the rain-soaked ground after being shot, though it was probably overnight. Possibly as long as nine hours, according to investigators. Another teenager is now facing charges as an adult in the shooting, which might have been over a relationship gone bad.

And there is no timetable for the girl’s recovery. The doctors, Mosley said, give her a chance.

“I’m giving her a chance,” she adds. “She’s taking her time. She’s definitely a fighter. I’m a fighter, and she just reminded me a lot of myself.”

Hobbs is Mosley’s oldest of seven children, and she stayed at the family’s Westchester neighborhood home on the city’s south side the night of June 5 while her mother worked at a local factory that makes seals for car windows.

Lebrishia Hobbs, 16, was shot in the head either June 5 or 6. Another teenage girl is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

At some point during that evening, Hobbs began receiving text messages from 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood, according to Fort Wayne Police and Allen Superior Court documents.

The messages appeared to be over the two girls’ relationship, a police detective wrote in court documents. Underwood eventually came over to the home – it’s not completely clear when, but it appears either the late night hours of June 5 or the early morning hours of June 6 – and wanted to come inside.

Hobbs did not let Underwood in the front door, according to court documents. She finally relented and met Underwood outside when the girl came to the home’s back door. A witness inside the home – who police did not identify – heard Hobbs say ‘stop’ followed by the sound of a gunshot.

This witness thought the gunshot was possibly Underwood firing her gun in the air as she had done in the past, court documents said.

Allen County Prosecutors have charged Underwood with attempted murder.

In an interview with police, she claimed she went to the home’s front door but left when nobody answered, according to court documents. A witness who supposedly drove Underwood to the home refuted that in a separate interview, saying the girl did indeed go to the back door before leaving.

Mosley came home from work the morning of June 6 and went to bed. There was no sign anything was wrong. She woke at about 11 a.m. like she normally did, but noticed the family car was still there – usually, she said, her daughter would go out and pick up food for the other kids in the home.

Her 15-year-old son was in the bathroom when he suddenly tore through the home after looking out the window, Mosley said.

She stormed out the back door behind him, where he picked her daughter up off the ground and tried to hand the girl to her, according to Mosley. She fell to the ground with her daughter in her arms.

“At first, it looked like she was kind of beat up but wasn’t responding,” Mosley said. “The wound wasn’t bleeding right off, because it had been raining. I’m looking at her face, and there is no response, and by the time I look back into her face, the blood was coming down.”

While they waited for emergency responders, Mosley called her husband, crying out over and over again, ‘My baby,’ she said.

At the hospital, doctors told Mosley her daughter had been shot.

The girl has yet to regain consciousness.

“She is currently…she’s holding on right now,” said Mosley of her daughter’s current condition. “We got some movement…she’s doing better from the day we got there.”

The shooting has turned Mosley’s life upside down.

She called in to work that first night but missed too many days on the factory’s point system. She lost her job, she said, and was told to reapply in three months. She is baffled why someone would shoot her daughter, especially someone who claimed to be her friend.

“You were supposed to be her friend,” Mosley said. “For you to be that cruel and come to her house and do it, you were never her friend.”

The fact the shooting happened at the home is what really hurts, Mosley said. Her daughter had dreams of becoming a pediatric doctor. She had a job, good grades and a driving permit. She took care of the family when Mosley had to work and would take the other kids to the park to play.

“As a mother, that’s my worst fear, that anything can happen to any child anywhere,” Mosley said. “I never thought it would happen at home. She wasn’t out in the street, she was at home in her own backyard. That’s heartless. That’s really heartless.”

Now, Mosley’s days are spent at the hospital.

She stays with her daughter until the doctors come into the room to run tests. Mosley goes downstairs to the room they have provided for her with a shower and bathroom. Then she comes back up.

Up the stairs; down the stairs.

That’s her day, she says.

All the while, she thinks about the last time she saw her daughter. It was the morning of June 5. The girl had just made her bed and she asked Mosley if she could take the car that day. Of course she could, Mosley told her.

And she remembers the last time she spoke to her daughter, a simple phone call that night at 11 p.m.

“It was two minutes, three minutes,” Mosley says. “I called and checked on her. There were storms, I knew the lights were going out. I wanted to make sure they had power, and she said everything was fine.”

“I never thought those would be my last words to her,” Mosley adds. “No mother should have to go through that. None. It is just really sad.”

In the hospital room, she still talks to her daughter.

She looks for the flare of the nostrils. She peers into the girl’s face, trying to catch the flicker of the eyelids. She watches the girls’ legs. She knows her daughter is listening, so she tells her to hold on, to keep fighting, to save all the things she wants to say for later.

She tells the girl don’t worry.

Her mother will be here when she wakes up.

A GoFundMe page for Delores Mosley’s daughter and the family can be found here

**WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.**