IHSAA warns about rising high school sports livestreaming scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Livestreaming high school sports used to be a premium for some schools around Indiana.

Now several schools livestream their athletic events in response to the pandemic. With fan attendance being limited due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, many schools livestreamed their games to make sure communities could still tune in.

With more schools livestreaming their games, there is also a rise in fraudulent streams attempting to scam consumers.

Heath Shanahan, the director of broadcasting and executive producer for the Indiana High School Athletics Association (IHSAA), has been monitoring this issue over the last several months.

“It’s just another way for scammers to take advantage of the situation because they know people are looking for these livestreams, they know people want to support their local community high school,” Shanahan said.

One sign that a stream may be a scam is if a link only provides “access” to video if someone enters their personal information. Fake social media accounts may even tag schools or the IHSAA themselves to appear as if they are legitimate.

The IHSAA shared a few screenshots of what these fraudulent accounts could look like.

Watch below as Shanahan shares advice for consumers who want to double check that a livestream link is legitimate.

Some schools in northeast Indiana livestream their games with the IHSAA Champions Network. This post below leads to an actual livestream for Carroll High School.

Other high schools like Homestead have their own livestreams.

There are also plenty of other third party platforms outside of the IHSAA Champions Network that broadcast high school sports throughout northeast Indiana.