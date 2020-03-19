IHSAA officially cancels Boys Basketball tournament amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Days after the Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the Boys Basketball tournament, Thursday they announced it is canceled.

The following is a statement from the IHSAA:

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”