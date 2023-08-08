(WANE) With school starting back up, motorists will be seeing school buses back on the road and every year, thousand of drivers in Indiana ignore the stop arms, putting children in grave danger.

After a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus before sunrise back in 2018, lawmakers stiffened the penalty for stop arm violations.

A first offense can mean a 90-day license suspension and a $10,000 fine. A second violation could mean losing your license for a year.

An annual survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services shows just how common stop arm violations are in Indiana.

The most recent survey was conducted on April 25, 2023. A total of 195 school districts took part involving 6,408 school buses. The drivers kept track of the number of motorists who passed their buses illegally.

On that day alone there were 2,149 instances recorded of vehicles passing school buses illegally.

Fort Wayne Community Schools recorded 97 violations on that day.

The following graphic explains Indiana’s school bus stop law: