The iconic cornucopia at the former Scott’s supermarket in south Fort Wayne is being removed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 70-foot sign that has graced the former Scott’s grocery store in Fort Wayne for more than 30 years is being removed, and its future is up in the air.

A construction crew was at the property on Decatur Road Thursday taking down the iconic cornucopia. The sign will be “safely stored for future public display”, according to a news release from the building’s owner, City Church.

The building was purchased by City Church in 2020, a congregation that has been meeting at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard since 2018 and is now renovating the former supermarket as the congregation grows.

“As a life-long resident of Fort Wayne, I have great respect for the landmarks that have

made Fort Wayne shine over the years,” said Chris Freeman, the church’s lead pastor. “The

Cornucopia is one of those wonderful landmarks. We look forward to seeing it on display

in a new location one day soon.”

The cornucopia has been a Fort Wayne landmark for half a century, dating back to when the building housed Eavey’s supermarket, according to an article from the News-Sentinel. The original sign was replaced in 1992. Eavey’s eventually turned into Scott’s and the store was shut down in 2009 as Kroger stores took over.

City Church said they talked with Community Harvest about the cornucopia going to the food bank, but there are no current plans to go through with that. The church is in contact with ARCH Inc., a preservation group that is supporting efforts to find a new home for the sign.