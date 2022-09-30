FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Young and ready to start her career, 26-year-old Gabby Hollman wanted to teach abroad to help jump start her teaching career. Hollman had no idea what was to come next.

At some point during Hollman’s time in Tanzania, East Africa, she was bit by a mosquito. Once she returned home, Hollman’s health started to deteriorate fast.

“Day two, everything changed,” said Hollman. “My nose had turned purple, I was like clotting and within 30 minutes of that everything just started to just fall apart,” Hollman explained.

Hollman’s blood cell count was 8,000. That is when her kidney’s and liver started failing.

Lying in a hospital bed, Hollman gets a very important phone call.

“I had a call from Maple Creek, calling to set up an interview,” said Hollman. “I had applied for that job prior to being hospitalized during that first week back in the states and I was like Mom, I don’t know what to do like I am in the hospital but I really want to go for this job,” Hollman said.

To her surprise, the interview went extremely well, but that was only going to be half her battle. Hollman has her kidney transplant scheduled in December 2021. But yet another set back had to push the procedure back.

“Unfortunately, I had some health complications, and we canceled like a week prior to transplant which was brutal,” Hollman said.

Hollman encourages those who are considering donating their organs, to do it because it can change and save someone’s life.