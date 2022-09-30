WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers. If you are a victim of sexual abuse or suspect someone is a victim of sexual abuse, the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE (4673

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the 17-year-old girl got home to Michigan, she wrote what happened to her in the Fort Wayne house.

A man she and her parents were staying with at the time is accused of grabbing her, groping her and sexually battering her despite her pleas to stop and her attempts to hit him and fend him off. After awhile, he finally went to bed, saying that he was sorry, that he did crazy things sometimes.

“All I wanted to do when I got home was to cut myself all over my body over and over until my pain was gone or something I don’t know really,” the girl scribbled in her journal afterward.

A few days later, the girl’s father found the journal.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged the man described in that journal entry, identified as 41-year-old Steven Mendenhall, with one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.

Mendenhall is accused of attacking the girl while she and her family stayed at his home this past April, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The girl’s parents were in town to go to a comedy show with Mendenhall while the teenager stayed at his home to take care of a small child, court documents said.

When the adults came home from the comedy show, the girl’s parents went to bed upstairs. Mendenhall stayed downstairs with the teenager, and that’s when he’s accused of battering her, according to court documents.

The family returned to Michigan. When the girl’s father found the journal, he contacted the Michigan State Police, and soon thereafter the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services became involved, court documents said.

Investigators interviewed the girl, but it is unclear whether Mendenhall ever agreed to an interview with police.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but as of yet it’s not clear he’s been booked into Allen County Lockup.