FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing seemed unusual at first.

The two men got out of the gray Hyundai Sonata with a white hood after it pulled into the usual spot witnesses always saw it parked outside the East Central Towers apartment complex. One man wore a dark-colored jacket and tan hat and went by the name “Old School.” The other wore a light-colored coat, walked with a limp and sipped a beverage.

Then, the two approached another man walking along a sidewalk.

Old School raised his left arm but kept his hand in his pocket.

Cracks of gunshots followed; smoke whiffed from Old School’s pocket.

The man on the sidewalk that early October morning realized he had been shot.

“I’ve got four more,” Old School is accused of saying to the man.

That’s according to Allen Superior Court documents that detail a near-fatal shooting this past October and the attempted murder charge filed against Old School, who investigators have identified as 54-year-old Gregory Montgomery.

Gregory Montgomery

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Montgomery on Wednesday, issuing a warrant for his arrest.

After the shooting, which happened just before 3:30 a.m. Oct. 9, Montgomery and the man with the limp are accused of slowly sauntering to the entrance of the apartment complex at 905 E. Washington Blvd.

Montgomery smoked a cigarette on the way, according to court documents. He then went to another apartment inside, asked a fellow resident for another cigarette and drank part of a beer before leaving, never mentioning what just went on outside, court documents said.

Initially, Fort Wayne Police officers on patrol near Hanna and Hayden streets heard several gunshots fired nearby. They searched the area until emergency dispatchers were alerted to a shooting at East Central Towers, court documents said.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition but survived. A woman at the scene said she saw another man shoot him “for no reason,” according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, the man who had been shot said he was outside the apartment complex when he saw the gray Hyundai Sonata with a white hood park in its usual spot. Two men got out, approached him and the man identified as Montgomery shot him.

Police investigate a reported shooting where a victim suffered life-threatening injuries at the East Central Towers apartments on E Washington Blvd. in Fort Wayne during the early-morning hours of Sunday, 10/9/22.

That’s when Montgomery looked at the man and issued the threat that he had more bullets for him.

The man Montgomery is accused of shooting then scurried away, trying to get behind a nearby Pontiac.

The entirety of the shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to court documents, and investigators used witnesses who interacted with Montgomery that night to piece together his identity.

Investigators also discovered a .38 revolver inside the Hyundai Sonata, which matched the weapon used in the shooting, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have not charged the man seen with Montgomery during the shooting and no motive was released in court documents.