FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Act or answer.”

That’s what federal judge Damon R. Leichty told the county at a status hearing Wednesday.

The county has until Nov. 1 to find funding solutions, Leichty told Allen County Commissioners, the sheriff and representatives of the Allen County Council. After that, he will impose measures, possibly extreme, to build the jail, the only solution that’s been proposed so far.

One of those measures would be to include the council in the lawsuit. Up until now, only the commissioners and the sheriff have been held responsible for the jail conditions.

Another potential solution would be to cap the jail population. Leichty said in his lawsuit that the jail should be no more than 80% to 85% of capacity which would put the number around 580, instead of the 706 inmates it was as of Wednesday.

The judicial threat came a year and a half into the county’s response to Leichty’s order to reverse unconstitutional conditions at the Allen County Jail after he sided with the Indiana ACLU and Allen County inmates in a lawsuit filed in January 2020.

This time around, the Allen County Council was on the hot seat.

The council is the last step toward building a jail to new design standards – a jail that would allow for new sightlines, for one thing, that would keep inmates and confinement officers safer.

But the council has so far refused to approve a .2% local income tax or Jail LIT that would provide the necessary funding to build a jail projected to cost $300 million.

If the council does not approve the funding by the end of this month, the county won’t be able to collect taxes this year toward new jail construction. That could push completion past the 2027 target date, lengthening the time the inmates’s unconstitutional rights are being violated, both Leichty and Ken Falk, the ACLU’s legal director, reiterated.

Tom Harris, Allen County Council president, said he believes the council may come up with a funding solution this month.

ACLU’s Ken Falk said extreme measures may prevail if nothing happens this month.

Leichty said he was “befuddled” by the council’s reaction and wondered aloud if any of them had read his opinion published on March 31, 2022.

He also said all parties had been traveling down the road toward new jail construction for a year and a half and that no one else had put forward another solution.

With each day, inmates’ constitutional rights are being violated, Leichty said.

“I’m not sure what else to say,” Leichty said at the end of the hour-plus hearing. “I keep coming to Fort Wayne looking for a solution. If appropriate steps aren’t taken yet this month, then I fear what steps will come thereafter. Act or answer.”