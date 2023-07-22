FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne and area brides are in a state of panic after I Do Bridal Boutique closed its doors permanently.

In a social media post Friday the boutique announced the permanent close. “The last three years have brought a number of changes and obstacles in the wedding industry that we have been fighting to overcome, but ultimately could not.” The post explains that the boutique will make an effort to deliver the dresses in-store to brides while providing refunds to those who have dresses on order.

Multiple brides reached out to WANE15 to share that their dresses are in the store on a rack within view, but no one will let them in. Others share that they reached out to the designers who state they never received payments.

Fort Wayne brides are wondering where the money has gone and where their dresses are. One bride shared her wedding is in two weeks and has still not received her dress.

On Saturday morning, I Do Bridal Boutique posted to their social media that they have attempted to reach out to brides with Allure and Maggie Sottero Gowns on order. In the post, they provided contacts for those brides with gowns by those designers.

Later on Saturday, they posted that the boutique is working on coordinating the pickup of items in-store.

WANE15 has reached out to I Do Bridal Boutique for a statement on the closure and how it is being handled for brides waiting for their dresses. No comment has been received at this time.

WANE15 will be following this story and updating when new information is available.