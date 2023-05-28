PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — A seven-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 for nearly six hours and left one driver dead.

According to a release, police began receiving many calls about a multi-vehicle crash around 12:05 p.m.. When first responders arrived, they found many damaged vehicles. One car was turned upside down and on fire, which they quickly extinguished. The driver was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and four cars.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the traffic was already backed up because of a minor crash on the side of the interstate. The driver of one semi-tractor trailer did not stop in time and crashed into the stopped traffic. As a result, two vehicles rolled over and others were severely damaged.

The circumstance of the crash is still under investigation per the release. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in this crash. Two other people involved were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were still on scene as of Saturday night. One eastbound lane was reopened on I-70.