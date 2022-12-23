FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two separate car crashes have caused road closures to stretches of Interstate 69 and Interstate 469 as hazardous weather conditions continue to ravage northeast Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website, a crash on I-69 near Airport Expressway currently has all lanes blocked.

A police officer told WANE 15 the crash occurred near the 300 mile marker and resulted in a nine-car pileup.

Northbound traffic on I-69 is being diverted onto Airport Expressway, according to police.

On I-469, another crash near Indianapolis Road involving a semitruck has all southbound lanes blocked, according to INDOT.