ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on southbound Interstate 69 southwest of Fort Wayne has one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road has the right lane closed.

As of 6:33 p.m., Google Maps and INDOT showed traffic in the area is still heavily slowed due to the crash.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.