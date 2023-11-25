FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — I-69 construction is finally complete after months of crashes and headaches on the interstate.

After beginning construction back in April, I-69 has all lanes open again as pavement restoration came to an end this week. This comes after numerous crashes occurred during the construction period.

Drivers may see traffic cones and construction equipment still on the side of the road as crews continue to wrap up. Those traveling the roadway are still encouraged to drive slowly as they pass these areas.