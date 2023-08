FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The exit ramp from I-469 north to State Road 930/U.S. 30 will close starting Monday, August 14.

The closure will allow crews to begin concrete and joint repair on the ramp. Work is expected to last for approximately one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers should continue north on I-469 to the U.S. 24 exit and then use southbound I-469 to the S.R. 930/U.S. 30 exit ramps, or seek an alternate route.