FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the temporary ramp closure from eastbound State Road 930 to southbound I-469.

Starting on or after September 5, crews will begin concrete patching and joint repair on the ramp. Work is expected to last for approximately one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers should use northbound I-469 to the U.S. 24/Rose Ave. exit and then use the on-ramp to connect to southbound I-469, or seek an alternate route.