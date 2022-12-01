FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along the northern half of Interstate 469 had traffic moving slowly and one eastbound lane closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT’s Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-469 between Clinton Street and St. Joe Road has the right eastbound lane blocked.

Google Maps also showed heavy traffic along that stretch of I-469.

Dispatchers confirmed the victim in the crash suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was back to normal in the area by 4:00 p.m.