Huntington Veterans monuments vandalized, damaged

The Huntington Police Department posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday afternoon about the damage.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out who damaged the Veterans monuments at Memorial Park.

Investigators released a few pictures but some were not released because of the profanity scratched onto the plaques. The large tank was also tampered with, causing damage. Crews were repairing it as of Wednesday.

In the post, the department released this statement: “Our City takes great pride in honoring our service men and women and with Veterans Day right around the corner this was quite disappointing to find.” If anyone has any information as to who may be responsible, please contact their department: 260-356-7110