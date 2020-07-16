Huntington Schools releases initial return plan, comprehensive plan to be released later

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County Community School Corporation has released part of their plan to return to school.

The district plans on offering and “enhanced traditional plan” and a virtual learning option.

With the enhanced traditional plan, instruction would continue as normal with enhanced safety precautions in place like social distancing and face coverings, which would only be recommended, not required. The plan also calls for the grouping of students increased frequency of cleaning for high touch areas and limited visitation.

As part of the virtual learning option, students would participate in learning new material, continued standard pacing, interactive lessons and graded assignments and tests. The K-12 virtual option wlil be open for current and incoming students as well as students who reside outside of Huntington County.

The district said they plan to return on August 5 with both options. They add they’ll continue to work on the plans with a more comprehensive version planned to be released on Tuesday, July 21.

Superintendent Chad Daugherty said, “We have been working diligently on our Re-entry Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. As part of our plan, we surveyed the community and the input that we received was greatly appreciated. 90% of our parents want their child to return to school, and 10% of our parents would like to explore a virtual option due to concerns of COVID-19. Our mission is to educate all students to high standards with precision and personalization. We believe we will remain true to our mission and that we have two good options for our families to consider for their children.”