HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Administrators at Huntington North High School initiated a lockdown after a student told a teacher that another student had been seen with a gun shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Details were posted on the school’s Facebook page. All students and staff are safe and accounted for according to the post, however an investigation is ongoing and police are at the school.

Police are keeping students in class for their safety.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.