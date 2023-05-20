HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The third Saturday is Armed Forces Day and an area school is celebrating with a special program.

Huntington North High School is hosting an event to honor and recognize all individuals who are currently serving or have served.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Huntington North High School Auditorium for the 6:00 p.m. program. This is a free event.

Col. Dale Beebe, U.S. Armed Forces Command from Fort Bragg, N.C., will be the keynote speaker.

The program features music by the Huntington North band and the Joyful Songsters. As well as recognizing four Huntington North students who will be joining the military after graduation.

The program is being sponsored by the Huntington VFW Post 2689, American Legion posts 7, 85 and 16, and the Huntington and Roanoke Lions clubs.