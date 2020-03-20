Facebook: Huntington movie theater to close

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Huntington movie-goers might not like the way this picture ends.

According to a post on the Goodrich Quality Theater Huntington 7 Facebook page, the theater is closing for good.

The post reads “To all our followers and supporters- this is the Theater Manager of the Huntington 7 and I wanted to reach out to you today to inform you that we are permanently closing our doors. With all that is going on (bankruptcy and the outbreak of this virus) it had been decided that the company will be closing all of their doors- including our beloved Huntington 7. “

Thursday night’s announcement comes just days after the theater announced it was closed temporarily.

Tuesday’s post suggested ticket refunds were available but refunds were not mentioned in the Thursday post.

WANE 15 has reached out to the theater to learn more.