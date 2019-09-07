Huntington man charged with murder after body found

by: Bray Snyder

Robert Harmann II (Courtesy/Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man has been charged with murder after a body was found and ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, September 4 around 7:15 p.m., Huntington Police say they responded to the 500 block of Swan Street and found an unresponsive man. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide after an autopsy.

On Friday, police interviewed Robert Harman II as a suspect and was arrested following the interview and taken to the Huntington County Jail.

Harman was preliminarily charged with murder and failure to report a dead body.

It is unclear yet how the two are related or how the victim was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

