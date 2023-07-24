HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three fatal crashes happened in Huntington County in the span of a week, according to the county coroner.

The first crash happened Wednesday afternoon at a Huntington intersection. Police determined Frank Anzinger, 84, of Huntington was driving a car and stopped at the stop sign on County Road 700 North before proceeding into the intersection with CR 300 W. The car was hit by an oncoming 2019 Dodge Ram, and the driver was uninjured in the crash. Anzinger had to be extricated from his car and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died four days later, the coroner said.

Google Maps shows there is no stop sign at CR 300 W where the road intersects with CR 700 N.

Saturday night, 50-year-old Steven Miller of Summitville was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on North Etna Road when, for an unknown reason, he missed a curve in the road. Police determined he ended up laying the bike down and was thrown onto a median.

Miller was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he later died, the coroner said.

Sunday evening, 26-year-old Dominick Gill of North Manchester was riding a motorcycle on State Road 16 and tried to pass a vehicle in front of him, but a car was also coming from the opposite side of the road. The driver of the oncoming car told police they tried to avoid the crash, but the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car, and Gill was thrown off the road.

Gill was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. Speed and improper passing are believed to be factors in the case, police said. The crash is still under investigation by the Huntington County F.A.C.T. and the coroner’s office.

The Huntington County Coroner has ruled each death to be accidental, due to multiple blunt force traumatic injuries in each case.