HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Huntington responded to a report of a driver inside a pickup truck who pointed a gun at another driver in the parking lot of a business, according to the Huntington Police Department.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle quickly drove off and reported the incident. Shortly after, Huntington police found the pickup truck in the 1900 block of West Park Drive.

Police say the driver of the truck was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with critical injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.