Huntington County police responding to fatal crash near Roanoke Wednesday morning

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department are responding to a fatal crash near Roanoke Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police are advising commuters to avoid S.R. 114 between County Roads 200 East and 300 East. Police, Roanoke firefighters, Huntington County coroners and other emergency crews are on the scene, according to the post.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash or if there are any additional injuries.