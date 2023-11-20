HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Huntington County Humane Society if dealing with a crisis of sorts and is asking for the public’s help.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the humane society said it had seized 14 emaciated puppies and adult dogs as part of a criminal investigation. Details regarding the investigation weren’t release, however the addition of the 14 animals means they’ve run out of space. The shelter is operating with five pop-up kennels in the hallway for the overflow. The shelter is also looking for kennels to help with temporary boarding.

The public is also asked to help:

We really, really need financial support. Every dog/puppy will require a pretty significant amount of veterinary care, time, and rehabilitation. Plus the cost of boarding. Monetary donations will be the most helpful, if we’re being honest. But we would absolutely appreciate any supply donations you’re able to make – Canned puppy food, laundry detergent, Dawn Dishsoap, paper towels, dog shampoo (something gentle on skin like oatmeal shampoo), bones/long lasting dog chews. We will link our Amazon/Chewy wishlists in the comments. There’s so much more we want to say, but we’ll leave it with THANK YOU for your kindness, support, and understanding…and please keep our team and these sweet dogs in your thoughts and prayers. This one has been truly heartbreaking for everyone involved Huntington County Humane Society

As for the criminal investigation, authorities say they can’t release any information at this time.

