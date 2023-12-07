HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington County man was charged with 13 counts neglect of vertebrate animals. This is an update from the 14 emaciated puppies and adult dogs that were found in Huntington County two weeks ago, along with two dogs found dead. Thursday WANE 15 obtained the full police report.

According to a police report filed by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, on November 19, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department went to a home at the location of 2656 W. 700 N. in Huntington County to serve an arrest warrant for Huston Smith II. Smith was not home at the time, that’s when officers found eight to ten dogs in poor condition. Officers then found remaining dogs scattered around various parts of the property. A day later on November 20, Officers with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department went back to the property to attempt to find Smith. Officers did find Smith and served the arrest warrant. Smith was then booked into the Huntington County jail.

In the police report, an officer with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. Parts of the report explain how the dogs were examined and the living conditions that they were in.

“It is unacceptable and neglectful; for dogs to be kept in an environment of trash, urine, feces, strong ammonia smell, and dead animals,” said the Indiana State Board of Animal Health in the report.

The documents of the police report can be viewed below.