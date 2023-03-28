HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — In a narrow vote, Huntington City Council voted against an ordinance that would have allowed residents to own chickens and ducks within city limits in a 3-4 vote.

Multiple residents spoke in favor of owning chickens and ducks during the meeting’s public comment period.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Charles Chapman discussed how he initially did not support the ordinance before changing once various revisions were made.

Chapman discussed some of the amendments to the ordinance included needing a permit to own ducks and chickens, as well as residents needing to take a class on how to safely and properly handle chickens before they could qualify for a permit.

Huntington residents also would have not been able to sell any of the eggs or meat from the birds.

However, multiple councilmembers said their constituents had not been in favor of the ordinance, and Councilman Seth Marshall expressed concerns that the ordinance in its current state would make owning chickens and ducks too expensive for some residents.