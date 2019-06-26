Huntington campground closed indefinitely due to flooding

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Due to flooding, a campground near the Wabash River is closed. The campground has also been evacuated.

DNR officials announced the Kil-So-Quah campground will be closed until further notice. It is at the J. E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area.

Officials are blaming substantial rainfall for the cause of the flooding. The north boat ramp is closed and the south boat ramp is open. There are also roads closed on the south side of the property due to high water levels.



J.E. Roush Lake FWA staff and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are currently working together to ensure the safety of the public.