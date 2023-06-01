HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Huntertown Firefighters were at a warehouse on West Shoaff Road for the second time in less than 24 hours Wednesday night to put out a fire that had apparently reignited.

The warehouse, which contained packages of pull-tabs, had initially caught fire at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Five volunteers from the Huntertown department responded along with the Washington Township, Churubusco, LaOtto and Northeast fire departments to fight the blaze and save the bulk of property in the warehouse.

After spending most of the day at the warehouse, firefighters were back at the scene just before 10 p.m.

At first the Indiana Gaming Commission was involved in the investigation, according to Huntertown Fire Department officials. The gaming commission, however, backed out when it was found none of the pull-tabs in the warehouse were damaged, Huntertown EMS Chief Tyler Treesh said.

Huntertown Firefighters responding to a warehouse fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire is being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office along with the Allen County Fire Arson Specialization Team.

While the arson specialization team is involved, Treesh cautioned that the fire is not necessarily suspicious in nature.

“It’s a commercial building, and that’s pretty much standard procedure,” Treesh said. “We consider it still under investigation.”

The warehouse sustained moderate damage in the fires.

The warehouse fire was just one of several incidents Huntertown firefighters responded to during the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews first responded to a house fire where they found smoke coming from a large home. Firefighters had to force entry into the home where they found a small cooking fire with smoke detectors going off, the department’s Facebook page said.

The home also had a monitoring company that helped alert the department about the fire.

“Those simple things were able to quickly alert of the fire and made it possible to prevent any further damage other than to the lost meal,” a Huntertown Fire official wrote on the Facebook page.

At 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, career firefighters from the department were tending to three unconscious people who were pinned inside of a car that had slammed into a tree along Interstate 69, according to the department’s Facebook post.

In the midst of that crash, dispatchers received the call about the first warehouse fire.

“All of the calls for service were true examples of teamwork and dedication to public safety and property conservation no matter boundary lines,” the Huntertown Fire Facebook page said.