Photo taken at the site of the Huntertown Fire Department’s second station in December 2022

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntertown Fire Department will soon have a second fire station to utilize.

The department announced on Facebook that its second station, located in the 14000 block of Tonkel Road, is “operationally in service and staffed.”

Although an official grand opening date has not been announced, officials said a ceremony will be held soon.

The department’s first station is located at 15412 Lima Road in downtown Huntertown.