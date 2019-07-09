Huntertown asking public about annexation proposal

The proposed area is bordered by Hathaway Rd. to the north and Carroll Rd. to the south. State Rd. 3 and Corbin Rd. lie to the west and east, respectively.

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntertown town council is proposing an annexation, known as “The Communities at Talon’s Reach.”

In a letter to property owners, Town Manager Beth Shellman said recent construction of new water and sewer processing plants have enabled the town to better serve the community and their aim is to build upon the growth and investments Huntertown is experiencing.

The town will conduct a series of six public outreach meetings to provide more information about the proposed annexation and to discuss the service plans for particular properties. All the meetings will be held at Huntertown Town Hall at 15617 Lima Rd.

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The town’s goal is to complete the annexation on March 4, 2020.