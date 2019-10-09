Hunter falls 20 feet from tree stand

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont man was hurt Tuesday evening after falling 20 feet to the ground from a tree stand.

Medics were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a wooded area in the 1300 block of East S.R. 120 after a man called his wife, who then called 911.

According to a report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Matt Goins of Fremont was hunting from a tree stand in a wooded area behind his home, with a full safety harness. As he climbed down, Goins unhooked the tether from the tree. When he stepped on the top set of climbing sticks, the strap became dislodged, and Goins fell some 20 feet to the ground below, the report said.

Goins called his wife from the base of the tree, and she called 911.

Goins was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

The DNR issued the following warning to hunters using tree stands:

With Indiana’s deer hunting season now open, Conservation Officers remind hunters to always wear a full body safety harness and life line system to prevent falls anytime their feet are off the ground when hunting from a tree stand, and to always check the condition of their equipment before using it.