FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the overnight storm rummaged through Indiana, numerous Indiana Michigan Power, I&M, customers are still without power.

According to a press release, over 17,000 I&M customers were affected due to trees, limbs and branches blowing into electrical lines. Heavy lightning and rain are also a factor. I&M crews responded to damaged poles and fallen lines.

As of 9:30 a.m. the outages in Northeast Indiana were mostly cleared, except for about …

150 in the Fort Wayne area

700 in the Avilla/Kendallville area

Less than 50 in the Decatur area

Outside of Northeast Indiana, there are thousands of outages across I&M’s service area. To see the full outage map click here.

The estimated time of restoration for 90% of customers is approximately 11:00 p.m. tonight according to the release.

WANE 15 will provide updates when they become available.