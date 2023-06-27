FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana had the chance to sell its unique manufacturing history, location and costs to national defense contractors who hope to expand at the Northeast Indiana Defense Summit on Tuesday.

“We want to make what you’re inventing,” said Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3) as he welcomed the crowd of hundreds of technology executives, investors, military officials, economic developers and political leaders to his event.

After comments from Purdue President Mung Chang, a panel of executives from four large northeast Indiana defense contractors (BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, General Dynamics, and Raytheon Technologies) spoke about the benefits of the area.

The executives also encouraged smaller local companies to explore ways to partner with them to supply components and software.

Banks introduced his fellow Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin as “the smartest man in Congress,” then added “but that’s a low bar.”

Gallagher chairs the Select Committee on China. In his keynote, Gallagher noted China recently began to celebrate the Korean War as a victory over the United States. He said it sends a clear message that China is once again prepared to battle the U.S. over Taiwan.

“We should believe dictators when they tell us what they intend to do,” he said, adding if Americans desire peace, they should be prepared to engage in a new “cold war,” as China respects strength, not concessions.

“That is the business of the people in this room,” he said, encouraging them to keep the United States military technology ahead of China’s.

Later in the day, Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, will speak, followed by Palmer Luckey, who created the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and then founded Anduril Industries, a defense technology company.