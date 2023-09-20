FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at Ash Brokerage to raise money for a Canterbury School scholarship fund in the name of Henry Najdeski.

Henry Najdeski (Credit to Barrett McNagny LLP)

Najdeski, who graduated from Canterbury School in 1989, died in April after being hit and killed by a truck driven by an on-duty Fort Wayne Police officer.

The scholarship will go to students with a commitment to serving others.

Wednesday’s event featured items that were auctioned off to raise money for the scholarship fund, including jerseys from local football icons such as Tyler Eifert and Ben Skowronek.