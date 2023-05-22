KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Humane Society of Noble County (HSNC) is bringing in a lot of dogs: 14 dogs to be exact.

On Monday, the animal shelter announced on its Facebook page that it would be bringing in 14 small dogs from a “bad situation.”

According to the animal shelter, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber asked the HSNC to come to a property that contained Yorkshire Terriers, chihuahuas, a Maltese dog and “doodles.”

The dogs will be available for adoption after a 10-day holding period, according to the HSNC.

The HSNC closed early on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday so the animal shelter can look over the dogs.

(Photo provided by Humane Society of Noble County)

(Photo provided by Humane Society of Noble County)

(Photo provided by Humane Society of Noble County)

(Photo provided by Humane Society of Noble County)

The animal shelter also said it will need foster families and various dog accessories such as food, and puppy pads to accommodate the new animals.

Those who are interested in helping the HSNC can do so on Facebook and the animal shelter’s website.