FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —While Allen County officials continue to take steps toward a new jail to address overcrowding problems, they’ve had their fair share of critics.

The loudest among them has been an activist group called Help Not Handcuffs.

On the lawn of the Allen County Courthouse green Wednesday afternoon, the group unveiled its latest objections to the plan: A 40-page report on the Allen County Jail, its shortcomings and potential solutions.

In its campaign against the jail, this declaration made in the shadow of Allen County’s justice system is the group’s most vocal and voluminous objection to date.

The current jail

The report opens with a breakdown of the jail’s prisoner makeup.

The report states that while a majority of those incarcerated in the county jail are white, there are a disproportionate amount of minorities in the jail when compared with the national average (despite the data in the report showing that there are 8.22% fewer Hispanic or Latino individuals in the Allen County Jail when compared to the national average).

And beyond the racial makeup of those in the jail, another problem the report finds is how many people are in the jail.

A chart from the report showing the racial makeup of those in the Allen County Jail compared with those in jails across the nation.

Overcrowding is a word at the very root of the issue.

In March of last year, Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled the Allen County Sheriff and the Allen County Board of Commissioners needed to make immediate changes at the county jail to avoid “irreparable harm” being done to inmates due to overcrowding.

It’s not a point that the report spared addressing in plenty.

“The urgency for the report is driven by the ongoing federal case regarding overcrowding at the Allen County Jail,” states the report.

The report goes on to state overcrowding can reduce access to valuable treatment resources for inmates, like mental health counseling and drug treatment.

So it’s obvious that a solution is needed, even in the eyes of activists.

The current jail has to be changed or done away with, but why does Help Not Handcuffs oppose the new jail proposed by the county?

The concept of incarceration

“Critics also pointed out that the new jail would likely exacerbate the problem of racial and economic disparities in the criminal justice system, as people of color and those living in poverty

are disproportionately impacted by incarceration,” the report claims.

It’s this issue of incarceration itself that the report attacks.

The report notes that many jurisdictions depend on punishment in cases of substance abuse instead of offering treatment options for those battling with addiction.

“People of color and those living in poverty

are disproportionately impacted by incarceration.” — Help Not Handcuffs Report

In the opinion of the authors of the report, punitive measures result in longer sentences and a greater burden on government resources.

The report states that this is exacerbated due to the fact that individuals with substance abuse are more likely to break their parole agreements.

This lands them back in jail, contributing once again to overcrowding issues.

“Efforts to address substance abuse and reduce the number of people incarcerated can have a significant impact on county jail overcrowding,” the report stated.

And in the estimation of those who put the report together it’s clear the entire justice system should be put under the magnifying glass.

“Human Rights Concerns: Jails are not conducive to rehabilitation and can exacerbate existing mental health issues, substance abuse problems, and other health conditions,” the report quoted from an opinion piece published by “The Hill.”

These factors and others listed in the report have led Help Not Handcuffs to the conclusion that incarceration alternatives are the solution to overcrowding and improving the justice system.

The report claims there are a number of counties that have already made some corrective measures that replace punitive sentences and provides the following list:

The Marion County Community Corrections Center offers: Pretrial supervision, Home detention, and Work release programs

The Monroe County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has developed a range of diversion programs, including: pretrial supervision home detention work release programs

The Monroe County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has developed a range of diversion programs, including: pretrial release program a mental health court

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a pretrial services program that provides risk assessments supervision services

The Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Center offers a range of alternative sentencing options, including: home detention community service



The report says that all of these counties are making an attempt to address the cause of criminal behavior and, in the process, keep unnecessary inmates out of jail.

The report does note that Allen County has some additional counties and options to avoid or limit incarceration, but the group would like to see Allen County, and county jails in general, pursue more alternative options.

“By addressing underlying causes of incarceration and implementing evidence-based programs, county jails can effectively reduce their populations while also improving outcomes for

individuals involved in the criminal justice system,” states the report.

More space, more problems

“Building a new jail can encourage local officials to prioritize incarceration as a solution to social problems, rather than addressing underlying issues such as poverty, mental illness, and substance abuse,” states the report.

A larger jail in the eyes of Help Not Handcuffs will worsen their already existing problems with incarceration by increasing the amount of people that can be incarcerated.

And to further the group’s gripe with a new, bigger jail is the issue of staffing.

“Building a new jail can encourage local officials to prioritize incarceration as a solution to social problems.” — Help Not Handcuffs Report

“The county jail continues to face difficulties hiring enough correctional officers. This problem is likely going to be a further difficulty through the increased new jail capacity,” states the report.

Help Not Handcuffs also states in the report that the 70-acre site set for jail construction has received pushback from the local community, Sunnymede.

The report states that residents have geological concerns related to water drainage, social concerns (neighborhood and resident needs, concerns over releasing inmates into the immediate neighborhood, alternatives to incarceration options, overreliance on

incarceration as an intervention) and whether or not it is appropriate for the county to build a jail that large and expensive.

Sunnymede residents have held protests over the jail in the past, both near the site of the proposed jail and at meetings in Citizen’s Square.

And ultimately, the authors of the report are not satisfied that a new jail would not face the same overcrowding issues.

“Emphasizing the potential for a new jail to become overcrowded once more, it is crucial for judges and other individuals with the power to incarcerate to exercise restraint in their decisions. Without such restraint, any new and larger jail will inevitably fill up and experience overcrowding once again,” states the report.

Conclusions

The report concludes by restating its major points of overcrowding, incarceration and issues with a new jail, but also proposes one more point.

The public needs more data.

“It is vital for the public to have access to publicly available statistics from the Allen County Jail on inmate characteristics to properly comprehend the community’s correctional needs. This information may be used to develop programs aimed at reducing recidivism and/or enhancing outcomes for criminally charged people. It could result in the development of new alternatives to jail with a higher possibility of reducing recidivism and improving individual-level results.” Help Not Handcuffs Report

The report states that if more data and statistics were made available from the local county jail, then better solutions could be found to create programs that in turn could reduce overcrowding.

If you want to read the report in full you can find it with this link.