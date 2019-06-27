How workers and residents are beating the summer heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The summer time heat has arrived and Fort Wayne residents are dealing with the heat in different ways.

For some, the heat presents an added challenge while working. City workers, construction crews, and roofers are just some of the people who have to find ways to stay cool while on the job. Hot temperatures will continue to impact their jobs for a few months to come and the staying hydrated will be the ongoing challenge.

“I like the heat and I like the sunshine because it just means more work for us. When we got all the rain, you can’t do anything exterior…Get in the shade, try to take many breaks, try to stay hydrated as best as possible,” says roofer Lane Stiffler.

For others, the long awaited arrival of warmth is welcomed with open arms. Outdoor events such as the festivals and events downtown are a great way to spend a summer day. Community pools are open around the area for residents to enjoy.

“To get out of the heat of course and to enjoy water. Actually I am here with my grandson and my daughter. He’s getting swimming lessons,” says Roanoke resident Denise Roudedush.

Whether the summer is spent working outside or by splashing in the pool, Fort Wayne residents will all have to find a way to beat the heat.