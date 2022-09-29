Our area has been the recipient of moisture or remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes in the past. But many times a huge tropical storm will put our area in sort of an atmospheric holding pattern. For example, the remnants of Ian will not make it to our area on Saturday. But, Futurecast has some of the clouds from Ian shrouding the sky from Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

In fact, the strong ridge of high pressure will block any moisture from moving through our area and will put us in a short drought. Our 10-day forecast doesn’t have rain forecasted for the foreseeable future.

There are some notable times when we’ve seen remnants of tropical moisture reach our area in recent history. The remnants from soaked our area on Labor Day weekend of 2012. The National Weather Service has a page showing how much rain we received on through the weekend.

In July of 2019, our area had a ridge of high pressure and the excessive tropical heat from tropical storm Barry moved across our area. The heat was joined with oppressive tropical humidity and the NWS issued excessive heat warnings. From July 13 through July 21 temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s.