(WANE) — With three major storms sweeping through northeast Indiana in under two weeks, the heavy rain may impact the 2023 planting season as winter winds down.

Dry soil is optimal for crops to be planted properly, so the highly saturated soil may delay this year’s planting.

However, there is a nationwide surplus of crops from last year, so a late planting season should not impact the availability of food.

Therefore, an increase in crop prices based on availability is not expected.

Those who plan to plant crops should keep track of nearby soil conditions and invest in drainage tiles to maintain nutrients within the soil.