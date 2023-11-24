WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — The Holiday Train is back again to pass through Waterloo, but how is the town passing the time before its arrival?

Before the arrival of the Holiday Train, Waterloo Main Street will be celebrating with a Holiday Train Block Party. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Friday, the group is providing food trucks, a vendor market to continue your holiday shopping along with raffle prizes and gift baskets.

“This party is a great opportunity for family and friends to gather at the start of the holiday season. Waterloo Main Street, along with local residents, look forward to this event every year,” said Waterloo Main Street board president, Renee Duszynski. “It not only brings us all together during a very busy time of year but it also supports and brings awareness to local businesses and vendors who love and support the town.”

The block party will also feature The Little Rock Express, an area band that will hit the stage at 8 p.m. and play until the train arrives around midnight.

With the train departure from Detroit around 6:30 p.m. it is expected the Holiday Train will pass by a little after midnight. If you would like to track the train and get an estimated schedule for when the train will arrive head to CPKC’s website.

The main mission of the Holiday Train is to help communities across the network by supporting local food banks to help fight food insecurity through donations and awareness. Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.