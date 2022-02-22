FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since the start of the pandemic, the amount of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles has grown greatly across the United States.

In Fort Wayne, FWPD told WANE 15 454 catalytic converters were reported stolen in 2021 and 56 have been reported between January 1 and February 22 this year.

Thieves will steal catalytic converters because of the precious metals in them that can be worth a lot of money at scrap yards. Police say a crook could slide under a car and cut one from an exhaust system in just minutes.

Just in the last week, Fort Wayne resident Mark Everetts’ catalytic converter was stolen from his home in the Southwood Park neighborhood.

Everetts said he turned his car on in the morning and quickly realized his exhaust system was making a much louder noise than usual. He looked under his car and saw “two clean cuts” and knew it was gone.

“It’s a nuisance, it’s annoying. I wish it didn’t happen,” Everetts said. “Not having looked into it, it seems like the scrap market – there would be a way to maybe, I don’t know how it works, but if somebody is turning in catalytic converters all the time, maybe that should ring a bell somewhere or something.”

Police have looked into it. Officer Jeremy Webb said that responsible scrap yards don’t buy catalytic converters or require proof of ownership. Webb adds that there are unfortunately scrappers who will pay for converters.

“That keeps the cycle of theft going. If there was no money to be had steeling converters, it would stop,” Officer Webb said in an email.

His suggestions to protect yours from being stolen are: Car Alarm, secured area (fenced in), lighted high traffic areas, park in a garage if possible.

There is another option: to have a cage built around your catalytic converter protected.

Steven Sweet, the owner of Exhaust World on Lima Road just built a custom cage around a catalytic converter.

“Any of the cage devices that I’ve seen advertised wouldn’t be too effective,” Sweet said. “It’s almost something that you would have to custom build something to totally encase to the body of the vehicle.”

Sweet says the unfortunate part about the custom-built cage is that it can become costly.