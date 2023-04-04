FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control wants residents to know how to keep their pets safe and calm ahead of the potential for severe storms on Wednesday.

Abigail Reyes, public information officer with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, said knowing storms are coming ahead of time allows pet owners to prepare their animals for what will come.

“Thunderstorms do tend to amplify our pet’s anxiety,” Reyes said.

Reyes said signs to look out for if your pet is dealing with anxiety include shaking, panting or pacing.

If a pet is suffering from anxiety during a storm, Reyes said having white noise that can drown out the rain and thunder can distract a pet from the outside elements.

Reyes also said it is important for pet owners to stay calm to reinsure their pets that everything is okay.

“Your dogs are aware of your emotions,” Reyes said. “If you’re worried about a thunderstorm [and] if your anxiety is going up, then your animal’s anxiety will also go up.”

Pet owners should also provide a safe hiding spot for pets to go so they can feel safe, Reyes said.

Reyes also pointed out that pet stores may carry a product called anxiety vests, which she said work similarly to weighted blankets in that the pressure they apply is supposed to help pets relax.