TAX DEDUCTIONS

Charitable contributions can come with a tax benefit, but you must itemize. And because the vast majority of Americans just take the standard deduction, only about 10 percent of taxpayers actually get a benefit for charitable giving.

KEEP RECORDS

If you are entitled to a deduction, make sure you keep good records. For any cash or property valued at $250 or more, keep a receipt identifying the organization, the date and amount of the contribution and a description of the property. For text donations, note the receiving organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount given. If you are facing the end of year deadline, use a credit card, so the donation is deductible as of the date the account is charged.

RESEARCH A CHARITY

Whether you get a tax benefit or not, there are a few best practices for giving. You can make sure a charity is legitimate by using the IRS’s Tax-Exempt Organization Search tool at IRS.gov.

You can also research an organization using a charity watchdog like Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, and Charity Watch. They can tell you what others say about the organization and how much of your donation goes to supporting programs, versus overhead.