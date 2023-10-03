FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) — By Oct. 15, all Indiana schools have to have new report cards measuring different performance qualities available on the school’s websites.

The new data can be found on Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) dashboards.

There are scores for things such as attendance and ILEARN results in each subject.

It’s much more in-depth than the previous A-F letter grades schools would receive.

Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools have direct links to each school’s GPS dashboard on each individual website.

For FWCS, once you’re on any particular school’s webpage, you click on the dropdown menu in the top right corner and then select “Indiana Data” to get to that school’s GPS Dashboard.

For EACS, the district’s home page and each school’s website has a link in the top right corner next to the search bar that says “Indiana GPS site” which will direct you to that school’s dashboard.

Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools have the link to the district’s dashboard on the district’s page, but it takes a few clicks to get there.

Both districts told WANE 15 that they received their new School Performance Reports on Tuesday and were going to work to get them embedded online prior to the October 15 deadline.

A SACS representative said they intend to keep their website setup the same unless they receive guidance from the state that requires they make the information available on each school’s individual website.

According to Chalkbeat, the new report cards will cover the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years before the Indiana Department of Education has to present lawmakers with new recommendations for accountability.